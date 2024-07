Justin M. Unger, age 33, of Greenville has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with three Class 3 felony offenses.

They include unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The state alleges in the weapons charge that on June 11, the defendant possessed brass knuckles. It’s also alleged on May 31 and June 11, Unger possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine.