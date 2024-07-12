Greenville Oiling & Chipping Roads

The City of Greenville’s street oiling program for 2024 will take place next early week.

Twenty-eight sections of streets are on the list, which can be viewed at the city’s website, GreenvilleIllinois.com.

On Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 roads will be oiled and chipped from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure vehicles are not parked along the street sections on the list, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Trash service will run early on Monday and Tuesday. City officials suggest residents should set out trash containers the night before.