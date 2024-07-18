Greenville University In Book About Small Colleges

Greenville University is featured in the new book “Cool Stuff at Small Colleges,” written by V. Peter Pitts.

This is Pitts’ second book on the benefits of attending small colleges, In the new publication, he examines 240 cool features at 120 colleges in the United States.

Greenville University is included in the book as one of those colleges. Pitts highlights GU’s “unique scholarships with a twist by grouping like-minded and similarly awarded scholars for support, community, and leadership training.

The author notes GU rewards students for who they are, not just for their academic test scores.

Pitts also cited the local university for providing unique scholarships and grants for participation in groups and clubs that benefit the student experience.

Terri Sunderland, GU’s assistant vice president of marketing and communication, is quoted in the book.

She says, “We have scholarship groups that engage in activities together and provide growth and character-building opportunities. We are continually looking for ways to create bonds between students and faculty and staff members.”

The new book also highlights Greenville University’s unique academic program. Pitts concludes that thanks to a robust financial aid program and scholarships, Greenville becomes one of the lowest priced colleges in Illinois.