Groups To Hold Another Cemetery History Walk

The Bond County Historical and Bond County Genealogical Societies are holding another cemetery history walk in the county.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be Tuesday, July 16 at Old Campground Cemetery, starting at 7 p.m.

Hosts will delve into the cemetery’s history and its ongoing operations. Guides will narrate stories about some of Bond County’s esteemed residents who are laid to rest there.

There is no admission fee for the walk, however donations can be made to the Campground Cemetery Association.

The cemetery is located in Mills Township, seven miles south of Greenville, off Dudleyville Road, at 367 Campground Trail.

The Camp Ground Presbyterian Church and Old Campground Cemetery are located on an old Indian campground. The church was founded in 1825 and the cemetery in 1830.

The next gatherings for the Bond County Historical Society are July 23 at 7 p.m. for a business meeting at the Bond County Museum; and a rural church history/dinner potluck program at the Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church on August 27 at 6 p.m.