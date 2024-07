The Health Department will hold their 6th annual Back to School Clinic on Wednesday and Thursday, July 17 and 18.

School and sports physicals, immunizations, and dental screenings will be available.

Physicals are completed at no cost.

Immunizations and dental screenings require insurance or payment for services.

For information about a physical or immunization appointment, call 664-1442, ext. 126. For dental services, contact extension 152.