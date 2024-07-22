Heritage Days Coming To AFHM

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s annual Heritage Days event is coming up this weekend, Friday through Sunday, at the museum near Greenville.

Brent Adkins, from the museum, was our guest on the WGEL morning show recently and he told the event this year will feature the Minneapolis/Moline brand of tractors. Instead of featuring one engine this year, they’re going to set up numerous displays with hit-or-miss engines.

Brent also told us about the price of admission and some of the vendors. $10 will get you in for all three days. Sunday the price of a one-day ticket drops to $5. He also noted there are a lot of vendors, with a wide variety of offerings, signed up again this year.

For more information, visit AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com or find the museum on Facebook.