2024 AFHM Heritage Days In The Books

The 20th Annual American Farm Heritage Museum’s Heritage Days was held over the weekend with rain affecting Sunday’s schedule.

Once again, visitors from throughout the Midwest attended the three-day event.

Near the end of Heritage Days Sunday afternoon, WGEL's Jeff Leidel met with Museum President Brent Adkins to review the show.

Brent said the attendance Friday was average with many tractors rolling in.

Saturday was a highlight of Heritage Days, according to Adkins. He said Heritage Days is an annual event for many people. He also said Saturday’s attendance was a record.

The featured tractor this year was Minneapolis-Moline. The American Farm Heritage train, with a steam engine, gave rides throughout the weekend.

Adkins said Triple A Tractor Club will be featured next year with Allis-Chalmers tractors.