Injuries In Early Morning Bond County Accident

A single-vehicle traffic crash at 1 a.m. Monday resulted in injuries, according to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

Jennifer M. Krankel, age 33, of Sorento, was driving the car on Sorento Avenue, just west of Dorris Creek Road. A deputy stated the westbound unit went out of control, going off the road to the left, then travelling back across the pavement. The car left the road to the north, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest upside down.

Krankel and the passenger, a two-year-old child, were taken by Rural Med Ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The car was a total loss, according to the deputy.