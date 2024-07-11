Kaskaskia College Advises Students To Register For Fall Classes Early

Community colleges have seen a growth in enrollment recently after a dip during the pandemic, and as enrollment continues to rise, Kaskaskia College wants to emphasize the importance of registering for the fall semester as early as possible. For those who might need to register later in the summer, KC is hosting a Saturday registration day 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

KC Student Outreach Coordinator Carrie Hancock said registration for the fall semester started in March, and the sooner students can register for classes, the better. She added general education courses in math, English, social sciences, and psychology tend to fill up quickly. Students can register for classes in person at Kaskaskia College all summer long on any day campus is open and on the special Saturday registration day.

“If you were trying to register for classes at a four-year university, you might have to trek all over the campus looking for various departments,” Hancock said. “At Kaskaskia College, all the departments are in one centralized location. At KC, you can apply for admission and get that processed in 24 hours and after that, the process continues to go quickly. You can test for English and math, meet with an advisor, and meet with financial aid all in one day to complete registration. Students can also register for classes over email. We understand that not everyone can make it to campus in person to register.”

Students interested in registering over email can contact the advising office. Hancock said community colleges are at an advantage because they don’t have the enrollment deadlines that four-year universities do. That means students can wait to see what their plans are without the pressure of making a decision early.

For Kaskaskia College admissions inquiries via email, you can reach out to kcadmissions@kaskaskia.edu. For more information on admissions, you can also contact them by phone at 618-545-3040.