Kaskaskia Team 9th At FBLA Conference

A three-student team from Kaskaskia College placed well at the recent Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Madison Johnson of Vandalia, Isabelle Highfield of Patoka and Tyson Thompson of Okawville made up KC’s team in the collegiate level Emerging Business Issues category. The team finished ninth in the nation.

Johnson also competed in the Business Presentation category and placed in the top 15.

Highfield and Thompson competed in the objective testing for retail management and entrepreneurship.

Middle school, high school and college students from throughout the nation attended the conference.

It provides education, competition, and networking opportunities centered on business.