KC Board Keeps Lobbyist Firm

At its recent meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees agreed to continue lobbyist services with Madiar Government Relations throughout the next fiscal year.

The firm assists KC in securing state and federal capital funds for deferred maintenance and institutional modernization projects.

Since procuring lobbying services from the company, the college has obtained significant funding, including $1 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for infrastructure with the renovations, $885,000 from Illinois DCEO for replacing sanitary sewer lines, and $75,000 for other infrastructure needs.

The board also approved submitting a fiscal year 2026 application to the Community Capital Resource Management Program.

KC wants to improve four areas of infrastructure.

They are replacement of exterior main water lines throughout the main campus, replacement of four campus elevators, and a new roof and repair/replacement of the parking lot at the Crisp Technology Center.

In other action, the trustees approved renewal of Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage for all employees at a premium increase of 8.1 percent for health, dental and vision insurance.

New audio-visual equipment was purchased for the Jane Knight Auditorium. The cost is $88,272.86.