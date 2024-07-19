KC Earns Excellent Rating From HLC

Kaskaskia College has received an “excellent” accreditation report from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for the quality education experience it provides to its students.

The report highlighted Kaskaskia College’s efforts in strategic planning, student success initiatives, upgrades to physical infrastructure and technology and other recent renovations that have continued to enhance students’ overall experience at the college.

Kaskaskia College President George Evans is proud of the report and the efforts of all associated with the college saying that it is “one of the most glowing achievements” during his presidency and the last 20 years of the college. Evans also said they will be able to offer classes and degrees funded by the federal government and state government. Evans finished his comments by saying Kaskaskia college has come a long way in the last five years.

KC Associate Dean of Institutional Assessment Alan Boerngen said the HLC’s accreditation process validates the quality of Kaskaskia College’s educational offerings.

Accreditation is reaffirmed by the commission on a 10-year-cycle that includes mid-cycle reviews.