KC Radiologic Technology Class Of 2024 Graduates

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce the graduates from the Radiologic Technology Class of 2024.

Pictured are:

First Row: Claire Duckett- Shelbyville; Mackenzie Henrichs- Breese; Kaylee O’Brien- Breese; Brynn Metcalf- Salem; Shawnee Voss- Bartelso; Hannah Reed- Centralia

Second Row: Hannah Barrall- Centralia; Jessilyn Hall-Newton; Kathryn Kinzel- Okawville; Keonia Arnold- Walnut Hill; Makayla Gebke-Patoka; Abigail Belcher- Patoka; Abegail Tolentino- Centralia

Third Row: Sondra Chamberlin- St. Elmo; Rhea Hutchings- Sandoval; Allyson Fehrmann- Albers; Kynlee Summers- Shelbyville; Avery Killion- Okawville; Jaelynn Pender- Centralia, Kyla Friend- Trenton

Not Pictured are Reighn Stofferahn- Ashley; Mimi Polczynski- Radiology Program Director, Candace Sloat- Clinical Coordinator and Sharon Elwood- Radiology Faculty