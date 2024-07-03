KC To Hold Community Engagement Meetings

Kaskaskia College is pleased to announce a series of five community engagement meetings scheduled for July 2024. These meetings aim to provide updates on current projects, programs, and services available to the community, and to discuss initiatives and opportunities that impact our local area.

Meeting details:

July 9, 2024 – Nashville Education Center (17869 Exchange Avenue, Nashville, IL)

July 11, 2024 – Salem Education Center (1475 West Whittaker, Salem, IL)

July 16, 2024 – Greenville Education Center (209 North Third Street, Greenville, IL)

July 23, 2024 – Trenton Education Center (520 East Broadway, Trenton, IL)

July 25, 2024 – Vandalia Education Center (2310 West Fillmore, Vandalia, IL)

These meetings allow community members and industry to discuss initiatives and opportunities that affect our local area. To accommodate working individuals, we have scheduled the meetings to begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The presentation will commence at 12:00 p.m. and conclude promptly by 1:00 p.m.

Community members interested in participating in the meetings are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Cary Day at cday@kaskaskia.edu or 618-545-3182.