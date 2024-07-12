KPD Released Some Closed Session Minutes From April 15 Meeting

The Kingsbury Park District Board has voted to release closed session minutes, which reportedly were the basis for a complaint against the district.

The matter pertains to a letter the park board approved in April to send to Mark Sargis, alleging actions by him pertaining to the pickle ball construction project.

Sargis filed a Public Access Counselor complaint with the state. PAC is an attorney for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office whose responsibility is to ensure public bodies comply with the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint sought the closed session minutes of the park board.

At the July 8 meeting, Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein spoke about the closed session minutes noting that one of the simplest remedies for Sargis’s complaint is to release the closed session minutes. He explained the closed conversations about the lease and purchase of real estate would remain closed.

Sauerwein stressed that, after reviewing the minutes, the board was totally justified in the action they took, but he didn’t want to spend two or three thousand dollars “on really getting into the nitty gritty of that.” He also emphasized that the conversation heard on the closed session recordings mirrors the information that was included in the board’s letter to Sargis.

Click below to hear more:

The park board voted 3-0 to release the closed session minutes and recording consisting of the discussion about Sargis. Barb Smith, Greg Sanders and Joellen Vohlken were voted in favor of the motion. Absent were Lynn Ulmer and BJ Schneck.

The park board entered into an agreement with Attorney Mike McGinley of the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith to serve as legal counsel for the park district. The Highland native has an office in Edwardsville.

The board also approved the purchase of agility equipment for the dog park to be constructed at William Wait Park. The cost is $10,192.38.