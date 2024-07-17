Lake Committee Making Wake Recommendations To Council

The Greenville Lake Committee met Monday night to continue its discussion about the use of wake enhancing devices on Governor Bond Lake.

The session lasted over three hours with many citizens in attendance.

At the end, the committee approved a motion, by a split vote, to make recommendations to the Greenville City Council.

The motion was approved by Gary Zurliene, Craig Moser, and Jim Tarasuik, and opposed by Kyle Smith and Gary Trudell.

The first recommendation is to establish a designated area where wake enhancing devices could be used between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Enhanced Wake Activity Zone would be in the south basin, 100 feet wide and 1,000 feet long in size. It’s recommended the use of wake enhancing devices would not be allowed on Memorial Day, July 4, 5 and 6, and Labor Day.

It’s proposed to the council that wake enhancing devices be defined as ballasts, bladders, fat sacks, tabs, and fins. These devices would be allowed use for producing enhanced wakes in the established Enhanced Wake Activity Zone and prohibited use in areas outside of the established zone.

The city council’s next meeting is August 13.