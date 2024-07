Monday, July 15 will include another observance at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us everyone who checks out materials that day will be registered to win a free muffin mix and pan.

No purchase is necessary, just check out materials on Monday to be entered in the library’s Blueberry Muffin giveaway.

The Greenville Public Library is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 664-3115.