A special story hour for children will be presented at the Greenville Public Library on Saturday, July 6.

Library Director Jo Keillor said you can come to the library Saturday for a water-themed story hour at 10:30 AM. The story hour is designed for children age 4 to 10.

Keillor also noted the library will be closed Thursday, July 4.

The Greenville Public Library is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 664-3115.