Library Summer Reading Program Coming To An End

One of the most popular activities each year at the Greenville Public Library is the summer reading program.

The 2024 program ends Thursday, August 1.

Library Director Jo Keillor reminded kids that logs need to be turned in on August 1 to get their final DQ Dilly Bar coupon. Adults need to have their slips turned in on Thursday so they can announce prizes on Friday, August 2, no purchase necessary. A Kindle Fire is the grand prize.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.