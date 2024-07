Members of the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174 if Greenville, Department of Illinois Marine Corps League recently gathered in honor of Ray Hughes.

A toast was lifted in his memory.

Hughes was a founding member of the detachment and passed away May 27 at John Cochran VA Hospital at the age of 87.

He was also a founding member of the Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs of Greenville, and member of the Prairieland Leathernecks in Litchfield.