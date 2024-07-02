Masonic Lodge Hosting Family ID Event

Greenville Masonic Lodge #245 is hosting an Illinois Masonic Family Identification event at Bond County Fourth Fest on Saturday, July 6 in downtown Greenville.

Members of the lodge will be set up, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the cooling tent on College Avenue. They will provide free AMBER Alert-ready vital information packets for those of all ages.

Packets will include color photographs, video and voice recording, fingerprints and DNA sample swabs.

John Coleman, Master of the Greenville Lodge stated, “When a family member is missing, minutes count. These packets can be given to law enforcement and will immediately provide vital information to share with other agencies and to issue AMBER alerts.

The program is funded by the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Illinois, which has provided information packets for children and adults for nearly 40 years.

Coleman reported the Masons do not keep any of the personal information, as everything is placed in the packet and given to the family.