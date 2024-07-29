Michael Charles Performing In Highland

He’d been playing music for several decades and guitarist-singer Michael Charles will be performing at the Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series August 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A native of Australia, Charles is currently on his 17th consecutive international tour, celebrating his 40th year as a solo artist. He is a U.S. citizen and has lived over 30 years in Chicago.

Michael specializes in blues music and in 2015 was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with him and brought up playing in small towns. He said he plays many small towns, which he loves. He said many small town folks have to travel to a bigger city to see shows, so he goes to smaller towns intentionally.

He was asked what the audience can expect at a Michael Charles concert. He said he has a lot of music, some of which the audience asks for, some of which are his personal favorites, and some of which are carefully chosen cover songs.

Michael said he also likes to meet the fans.

