Milk House Hayride Party Big Success

The WGEL Hayride was on the road Sunday night, as the Milk House in Greenville celebrated National Ice Cream Day.

The event was a huge success, with a line for ice cream even before the Hayride started at 7 o’clock. WGEL ran out of the 200 can coozies it was giving away to those in attendance.

Listeners from throughout the area gathered inside and outside of the Milk House for the Hayride Party and were able to hear Sunday’s Hayride show. Some made song requests.

Mike Turley from the Milk House told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel it was a fun night. He said they were aware of the following that WGEL and the Hayride has and expected a big crowd, but it was even bigger than anticipated. He told Jeff the line was out the door and was the longest line they’ve had since they opened four years ago. Mike said he listens to the Hayride himself and really enjoyed making it a community experience. He hopes to do it again.

Click below to hear their conversation:

Earlier in the day, Wes & Friends were cooking on the parking lot, with all proceeds going to the Bond County Ag In The Classroom program.