Minor Injury To Driver In Saturday Crash

A Vandalia man was the driver of Ranger vehicle that overturned at 7:50 p.m. Saturday along Woburn Road, about 100 feet south of Tower Avenue in Bond County.

A Bond County deputy reported Kaleb M. Walton, age 18 of Vandalia, received injuries, but refused treatment at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, the vehicle was travelling south on Woburn Road. Walton told the deputy the alignment was off on his vehicle and the unit veered off the road at a curve. It went into a ditch, then overturned, coming to rest on its side.

The Ford Ranger vehicle was a total loss, according to the deputy.