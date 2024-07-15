Missouri Man Admits To Bond County Charges

Caleb E. McDaniel of Neosho, Missouri, pleaded guilty last month in Bond County Circuit Court to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

On the weapon and stolen vehicle charges, McDaniel was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

He was ordered to serve 180 days of incarceration for resisting arrest.

The offenses occurred on April 29.