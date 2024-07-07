Mulberry Grove Water, Sewer Rates Increased

To offset the increase it received from its water supplier, the Mulberry Grove Village Board passed a motion at its recent meeting to raise water and sewer rates.

The village gets its water from the City of Greenville.

The new rates go into effect with the August water and sewer bills.

For users of both water and sewer services on property inside the village limits, the new rates for the first 1,000 gallons are $21 for water and $10 for sewer. That is a 50 cent increase for water and $1 raise in the sewer rate.

For usage of over 1,000 gallons inside the village limits, the new water rate is $8.60 per 1,000 gallons, an increase of 23 cents, and the sewer rate goes to $5, an increase of 50 cents.

For users on property entirely beyond the village limits, the rates for the first 1,000 gallons of water rose 75 cents to $31.50 and for sewer went up $1.50 to $13.50.

For out-of-village users of more than 1,000 gallons, the water rate went to $13.50 per 1,000 gallons, a raise of 50 cents; and the sewer rate was hiked to $7.50 per 1,000 gallons, an increase of 75 cents.

For those using only sewer service, the charge remains $21 per month.