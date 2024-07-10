Muny Band Director Honored Upon Retirement

Last Saturday was special for Chris Woods, who officially retired as the Greenville Municipal Band director after 29 years.

It was very fitting that the audience filled the United Methodist Church Sanctuary at the final concert. Director Woods was then surprised as Greenville Mayor George Barber stepped forward and read a proclamation designating Saturday, July 6 as Dr. Chris Woods Day.

Following the presentation, a reception was held in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Shawn Cox emceed a program to honor Woods, with several people speaking about the retiring director. Gifts were also presented to Chris, then refreshments were served.

The proclamation states Dr. Woods “has conducted the band with excellence and fostered a sense of community pride between band members and citizens of Greenville.

“He has provided endless hours of entertainment at concerts thanks to his ‘yapping’ about the history of marches, songs and composers, and awarded audience members with life-changing gifts such as bent paper clips, chewed-on pencils and 100th anniversary CDs.

“It is resolved that I, George Barber, mayor of the City of Greenville, respectfully urge residents of the community to offer their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Chris Woods, and do hereby proclaim Saturday, July 6, 2024 as Dr. Chris Woods Day.”