Nashville IL Dam Fails In Heavy Rains

With a great deal of rain falling this morning through the region, Nashville, IL, experienced a dam break. The dam failure was first noted around 9:30 AM and residents were urged to evacuate their homes immediately. At 9:45 AM a secondary dam failure was reported and the Washington County Emergency Management Agency noted the area was overtopped with flood waters. They shared a graphic of a particular region that needed to be evacuated.

WGEL spoke with Cindy Engleman, Regional Manager at Bradford National Bank southern branches, based in and around Nashville. She is one of many eye witnesses to the disaster as it unfolded Tuesday. She said last summer the dam almost broke, but with the 4-plus inches of rain that dropped in Nashville early this morning, an alert went out to evacuate the area. Engleman said travel was not advised in the area. She said everyone at the bank was safe, but unsure of how they were going to get home after work. She noted everyone is hoping the water subsides quickly.

Click below to hear her full conversation with WGEL’s Tom Kennedy:

The United Way of South Central Illinois says with the area storm and flood damage, many of the residents in their service area are in urgent need of assistance. To ensure that everyone affected receives the help they need, UWSCI is encouraging those impacted to contact 211 for support and resources. If you have further questions or concerns, please dial 2-1-1 or contact Executive Director of UWSCI, Natalie Shook at 618-242-8000.

The Nashville Community Center is the main shelter at this time for those affected by the Dam failure and other flooding issues. A secondary shelter has been setup at The Trinity St. John School/Church located at 680 W. Walnut St. and the American Red Cross has been activated to assist the city of Nashville as well as it’s residents.