New Additions To The Bond County Fair

The Bond County Fair is almost here and fair board president Justin Jefferson stopped by the WGEL morning show Thursday to talk with Mike and Ryan about what’s in store this year.

One of our main topics of discussion was some of the many new additions to this year’s fair lineup. Click below to hear Justin talk about the new Farm Follies events, the updated chicken and rabbit barn, new food vendors, and more:

We’ll be reporting on the Bond County Fair through the next couple of weeks. You can also find more information at BondCoFair.com or on their Facebook page.