New Kaskaskia College IDOC Agreement  Approved

In May, Kaskaskia College President George Evans told his trustees that negotiations were underway with the Illinois Department of Corrections on a new contract for the Centralia Correctional Center’s education program.

He warned there could be extended negotiations, due to financial constraints.

Any worry about the situation ended when the KC Board of Trustees met June 24 and approved a new agreement with IDOC.

Under the three-year agreement, the college will provide educational services at the nearby correctional center through 2027.

President Evans said, “We’re grateful for the partnership and pleased to announce services will not be interrupted.”

Kaskaskia College provides instruction in four certificate programs: culinary, warehousing and distribution, construction operations, and heating and air conditioning.

The KC board accepted the post-issuance tax compliance reports for general obligation bonds series 2022 and general obligation bonds series 2018. These reports ensure the college complies with federal tax regulations regarding the issuance and management of the bonds.

Trustees also approved paying $25,000 to CliftonLarsonAllen for additional auditing services.