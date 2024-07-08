Numerous Weekend Calls For Fayette County Coroner

A single vehicle accident in Fayette County early Friday morning resulted in the death of the driver.

Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris pronounced the driver, David E. Drum of Brownstown, dead at the scene at 4 a.m. Harris reported the pickup truck operated by Drum left a county road, south of Brownstown, and hit a tree.

The accident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office responded to two other calls the same day.

Later Friday morning, an in-home death was reported at a home north of Bingham. The coroner stated 73-year-old Donald J. Hart was pronounced deceased.

About 3 p.m., the coroner was dispatched by Vandalia police to a home in that city where 27-year-old Jordan Losier was found deceased.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner, Vandalia police and Fayette County sheriff offices.

The Vandalia Police Department dispatched Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris to a Vandalia residence in mid-afternoon this past Saturday.

After arriving on the scene, Coroner Harris pronounced 27-year-old Blake M. Sefton deceased.

Vandalia police and the coroner’s office have initiated an investigation into Sefton’s death and no further information is being released at this time.

Assisting at the scene were officers from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.