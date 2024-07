The Bond County Recovery Council is hosting its fourth annual Overdose Awareness Event on Saturday, August 31.

It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

There will be guest speakers and a program to remember those lost to overdose. Information booths, live music, and food and water will also be available.

For more information, contact Toni Randall at T C RANDALL @ CHESTNUT . ORG or call 618-304-2590.