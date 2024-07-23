Patriotic Twins Honored For Good Deed

Victor and Eldon Prins of the Keyesport area are six-year-old brothers who share a hobby with their father, Aaron, of collecting military medals.

That interest recently led to the Prins making a military family very happy.

In February, the boys and their father won an online auction for a box of military items including a Purple Heart. Upon receiving the box they discovered there were many more items connected to Corporal William Schaefer of Kentucky.

The Keyesport American Legion Auxiliary became involved in the story and ended up honoring the twins. Lois Moore, Auxiliary president, learned from the father what was in the box, which included dog tags, Western Union telegraphs, hundreds of pictures of Schaefer in Vietnam, letters to home, and other medals.

Lois was told by their father that his sons were very aware of the importance of the items. They did a lot of research and were able to track down Schaefer’s only living brother in Kentucky.

Lois Moore said that led to the twins recently being honored by the Auxiliary.

The certificates were issued by the American Legion Auxiliary’s National Children & Youth Committee.