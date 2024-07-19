Paws In The Park Date Announced

The date for the Bond County Humane Society’s Paws In The Park has been announced.

The event will be at Double J Doggie Play ‘N Stay, on the south edge of Greenville, on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be the 19th Paws In The Park.

The family-friendly event welcomes all people and their dogs.

Activities planned for this year include a vendor fair, dunk tank, dog pie eating contest, other contests, multiple demonstrations, microchipping, a silent auction, yoga and more.

All proceeds benefit the Bond County Humane Society.

For more information, visit the Bond County Humane Society on Facebook, Instagram or at BondCoHumane.org.