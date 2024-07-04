Raybon On Shenandoah Show In Greenville

The star country music band Shenandoah will highlight the Bond County Fourth Fest Fourth Fest on Saturday, July 6 in downtown Greenville.

The group was formed 40 years ago and has had the big hit songs “The Church on the Cumberland Road,” Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next To You, Next To me,” and “If Bubba Can Dance.”

WGEL recently talked with Shenandoah’s lead singer Marty Raybon about the band and the upcoming concert. He said they try to do a high energy show and get the audience involved. Raybon said they are excited to celebrate the country’s birthday at the Fourth Fest.

Click below to hear his comments:

Shenandoah will take the Fourth Fest main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will follow, then the afterparty music will be provided by the Bob Seger tribute band Silver Bullet STL.

All Fourth Fest music shows are free.