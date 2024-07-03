Safety Tips For The July 4th Holiday

Independence Day is Thursday and that means many people will be celebrating the U.S. Independence Day.

The American Red Cross is urging everyone to think safety with no matter what YOU DO.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. If you are setting off fireworks at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Water safety is also very important. Children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boater should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

The Red Cross urges everyone to swim sober and swim with a buddy. Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water.

Watch the weather and get out at the first sign of lightning or rumble of thunder. Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars.