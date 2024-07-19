Special Veterans Program At VFW To Address Moral Injury And Suicide

The Veteran 2 Veteran of Bond County organization is inviting veterans and the public to a special program Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville.

Holly Clark, president of the VFW Auxiliary, talked to WGEL about the event saying that there will be a speaker, Chaplain Cotton will present a program on the struggles of vets and moral injuries as well as veteran suicide. He will make the presentation understandable to the lay person, it will last about an hour, and everyone is welcome.

Click below to hear more:

Mike Clark, quartermaster for VFW Post 1377, spoke about Chaplain Cotton’s background saying that Cotton himself served in the military so he has a deeper understanding of what veterans are going through. Cotton did not only serve one tour but two, after his first tour he reenlisted and did a tour in Afghanistan and many other Middle Eastern countries.

To learn more click below.

Holy addressed the topic for the presentation, noting moral injury is something that the veteran has done or seen that is outside their moral code. She said as time goes by and you process those events, there are feelings of shame and guilt associated with it, instead of the fear and panic that come with PTSD.

For more click below:

To RSVP, call Holly at 618-741-7339.