Supplied Energy Hosts Ribbon Cutting & Open House

On July 11th, Supplied Energy, located in Greenville, IL, hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate one year at its new location. Supplied Energy is a distributor of products that achieve electrification for homes and buildings, including air-source and geothermal heat pumps and accessories, solar systems, batteries/whole-home backup, energy monitoring and load management, and piping and custom fabrication products.

Supplied Energy is more than a distributor. It’s a business building partner, providing installers with a way to increase their business using energy-efficient home and building comfort solutions and services. By offering complementary services and solutions beyond products, like solar design, product training, and marketing assistance, Supplied Energy focuses on helping installers’ businesses grow where it’s most impactful. And with a network of quality installers, Supplied Energy connects home and building owners with quality companies that can quote and install HVAC and solar systems. Simply put, Supplied Energy sells to installers and connects end users with these installers to ensure they’re working with a company that’ll look at their whole home or building to provide the best solution(s). Overall, the company’s goal is to provide mutually beneficial, sustainable energy solutions that support its people and the communities Supplied Energy does business in, using its profits and influence to create a better tomorrow.

The Supplied Energy team focused on creating a family-friendly, welcoming atmosphere for the ribbon cutting and open house, including the community, Supplied Energy vendors, like Pegasus Solar, LG, Enertech, and Samsung, and industry partners like Ameren. With over 50 people in attendance, community members, family, and friends had an opportunity to see firsthand how all the products Supplied Energy offers work together to achieve electrification. By following a simple four-step process, home and building owners can get the energy-efficient, cost-saving space they want.

The four-step process includes:

Step One: Tighten the envelope. With a combination of spray foam and cellulose insulation, home and building owners get an air-tight space, keeping unwanted elements out and heating, cooling, and better air quality in.

Step Two: Install a heat pump. With a tight envelope in place, install a geothermal or airsource heat pump, which operates using electricity to heat and cool efficiently

Step Three: Solar energy. Proper insulation and a high-efficient heat pump powered by electricity make energy loads as low as possible. This allows for the installation of a solar system to cover 100 percent or more of the energy load.

Step Four: Batteries for backup. Invest in energy storage to either have power during outages, to live net-zero and/or off-grid. Batteries serve as a generator alternative, which eliminates the need for fossil fuels, no matter the conditions.

Bonus: Depending on the project and goals of the home or building owner, installing an energy monitoring and load management system can indicate what changes need to be made and prioritized to have the most positive impact on efficiency and cost-savings.

Being energy-efficient and having predictable, lower monthly utility bills doesn’t have to be complicated and it’s easily within reach given utility, state, and federal incentives. Contact Supplied Energy at suppliedenergy.com or (800) 561-9714.