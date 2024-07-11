Thomason New Muny Band Director

The Greenville Municipal Band has a new director.

The Band Board met Monday afternoon and selected Ryan Thomason as director, replacing Chris Woods, who retired at the end of the 2024 season after 29 years as band director.

Woods stated the director receives $2,000 per season.

Thomason has been a music teacher for several years in the Bond County Community Unit 2 school district. He is currently at Greenville Junior High School.

Thomason has been associated with the Greenville Municipal Band as a player and substitute director.

Dale Martin has decided to leave as member of the Band Board. Woods expressed an interest in still being part of the program, so the Band Board passed a motion to recommend to the city council that Woods be approved to take Martin’s seat on the board.

Other members of the Band Board are Shawn Cox, chairman, Diana Kuhl-Troemel, secretary, and Marilyn Richards.

Members of the band are paid for attending practices and playing in the weekly concerts. In his report, the retiring director said the average player attendance per concert was 35, and there were 40 individuals on the band roster, four of them new.

Woods indicated the actual expenses totaled $17,940, which is about $3,500 less than was budget due to fewer players in the band this year.

He told the board the band has been borrowing a sound system to use at concert and suggested the board look into purchasing a system.

The Greenville Municipal Band performed seven concerts this season.

The Muny Band is funded with money levied by the City of Greenville for that purpose.