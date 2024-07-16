Three On Council Express Gaming Views, Then License Approved

At its recent meeting, the Greenville City Council approved a motion to issue a gaming license to Munchezz in downtown Greenville. The store has candy, soda, and snacks, and also a liquor license from the city to conduct wine tasting events.

Three of the council members talking about the matter commented they are opposed to gaming, but the motions to add a gaming license and issue it to Munchezz were approved 4-1 with Mayor George Barber voting “no.”

The owner of the business, Kim Cruse, reported to the council she has had customers ask her about having gaming machines.

During the meeting, Mayor Barber expressed his reason for opposing it. He said he wanted Kim’s business to do well, but his wife is involved in the Core Community program and he feels gaming is “sort of a repressive tax on poor.” He said it can be a losing battle and he has a problem with how it can affect the community and especially the poor and said he doesn’t want it to become easier for people to request and obtain gaming licenses.

Councilman Kyle Littlefield spoke after the mayor, noting he wasn’t in favor of gaming for the same reasons as Barber. He said, however, that he believes the genie is already out of the bottle and while he doesn’t want to see more gaming, several businesses have been giving gaming licenses and he feels all businesses should be treated fairly.

Also expressing his stance on gaming was Councilman Ivan Estevez. He said before the meeting he would have voted “no.” He also said he doesn’t mind machines in restaurants and sit-down establishments, but he’s not a big fan of gaming in convenience stores. He said he wants businesses to succeed and wants to see the community progress.

Voting in favor of the two gaming motions were Estevez, Littlefield, Blake Knox, and Lisa Stephens.

Cruse said the gaming machines will be in a back room. She added it will have a key code lock and door chime.