Treasurer’s Office Opened Later For Tax Payments Next Week

The first installment deadline for the payment of Bond County real estate taxes is Thursday, July 25.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp has told WGEL her office will be open until 5 p.m., July 22 through July 25, giving taxpayers an additional hour to visit the office to pay taxes.

The office is located in the Bond County Office Annex at 206 West Main Street in Greenville.

Taxes can also be paid by mail, at all banks in Bond County, or they can be placed in the drop box outside the county office annex.

The deadline for the payment of the second installment of taxes is September 25.