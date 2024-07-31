Two Tornado Warnings Monday Night

Monday night saw two tornado warnings in the WGEL listening area at the same time. Both rotations were radar indicated, one was near Grantfork in Madison County, the other was over Patoka in Fayette County. Slow moving storms moved from north to south across the area dropping heavy rain, large hail and high winds. Rain totals varied greatly as some storms tracked over the same area again and again. 3.6 inches was reported near St Rose, and 4 inches at Dolls Orchard, while near Mulberry Grove only 7 tenths was recorded.

Now dangerous heat settles in for the next few days as temps will reach the mid 90s and heat indexes over 100.