Unit 1 Addresses Handbook At Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday and took action regarding student handbook changes.

Superintendent Casie Bowman and Junior High /High School Principal Adam Haston talked about some of them saying that they added prohibition of students cursing, bullying will also include fighting and or assault, making threats on internet sites or via cell phone messages to teachers or staff will also be prohibited. There has also been an update on the no-hats rule. That will also count for hoods as well. Students who have 10% or more of unexcused absences will not be participating in graduation.

Click below to hear more:

Haston said he would like to remove several pages in the handbook which list courses offered to students. He said it would reduce the size of the handbook by several pages, and the course list could be provided in another document and online.

The board voted 4-0 to approve handbook changes. In other action, a resolution was passed to allow for the interfund transfer of money for the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Bowman reported this usually has to be done for the transportation fund.

She said the project replacing carpeting in classrooms has been completed and it looks very good.

New teacher orientation is scheduled for the morning of August 12, all teachers report to school on August 15 and the first day of school for students will be Friday, August 16.