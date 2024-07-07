Unit 2 Board Increases Fees, Adds One

With student textbook costs and software licensing for classrooms rising, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education has decided, by a split vote, to increase some student registration fees, add a technology fee for the 2024-2025 school year, and raise lunch and high school parking permit prices.

The vote to increase student fees and lunch prices was 3-1, with Randi Workman, Ryan Reavis and Dylan Carr as the yes votes and Don Wall voting against the increases.

Regarding registration fees, the one for those in sixth through eighth grades went from $80 to $90, and the high school registration fee went up by $10 to $115.

No change was made in the elementary school registration fee.

All students from sixth through 12th grades will be assessed a new technology fee. It is $25 per student.

In the past, parents were able to purchase optional Chromebook insurance, but that will no longer be offered.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported students in grades six through 12 are allowed to take Chromebooks home, so they use them more frequently, which causes more wear and tear on them.

Unit 2 Executive Director of Business Robert Koontz told the board the district just purchased 225 Chromebooks at a cost of nearly $80,000.

Lunch prices were increased by 10 cents per meal. Prices will be $2.10 for student lunches in grades kindergarten through eighth, $2.35 for student lunches in grades nine through 12, $2.85 for staff lunches, $1.55 for breakfast in all grades, and $1.85 for staff breakfasts.

The Greenville Junior High art fee went up $5 to $15.

The parking fee for student drivers was set at $50 per year. For students only driving to school one semester, a $25 semester fee will be available.

The parking fee had been $30 per year. All other high school fees remain the same.