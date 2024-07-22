Unit Two Board Personnel Action

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.

Six resignations were accepted. They were from Miranda Smith as high school math teacher, James Bryant as Pocahontas physical education teacher, Melissa Peck as a Pre-K paraprofessional at Mulberry Grove, Ruth Hanebrink as high school cross country and girls track coach, Cody Heckman as assistant high school boys soccer coach, and Amber Pruitt as Greenville Junior High yearbook sponsor.

The board hired Ronn Beavor as the Unit 2 transportation director for 200 days at a salary of $42,500. Jan Brown was approved as assistant transportation director for 185 days at a salary of $36,000.

Rachel Simmonds was hired as a social sciences teacher at Greenville Junior High School, Josh McGill was approved as a physical education teacher at Pocahontas School, and Rose File was hired as a three-hour per day food service employee at Greenville Elementary School.

Leaves of absence were granted to Michelle Haller and Ariana Taylor.

All motions were approved on 5-0 votes with Adam Simmonds and Stephanie Gerl absent.