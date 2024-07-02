Unit Two Personnel Items Addressed

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several matters pertaining to personnel.

Several resignations were accepted. They included Kendra Sigafoos as Greenville seventh grade social studies teacher, Tiffany Lile as Unit 2 transportation director, Kim Quesada as administrative assistant at Pocahontas School, Kayleen Kampwerth as a Pre-K teacher, and Gee Gee Spies as a food service employee at the Greenville Elementary School,

Coaching resignations were Lori Alstat as Greenville Junior High seventh grade girls basketball coach, Gina Hacker-Allen as freshman girls basketball coach at the high school, Joshua Cox as junior varsity girls basketball coach at the high school, assistant girls basketball coach at Pocahontas School, and assistant junior high track coach; and Parker Manhart as assistant junior high track coach.

Hirings included Brandy McCormick as administrative assistant at Pocahontas School, Rachel McDanel as a speech pathologist, Halle Vunetich as a Pre-K teacher, Stephanie Kiffmeyer as a paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School, Nicole Schauwecker as a Pre-K paraprofessional, William Paradee as a school bus driver, Brittany LiVigni as seventh grade girls basketball coach at Greenville Junior High, and Josh Cox as boys assistant basketball coach at Greenville Junior High.

The board approved the transfers of Brian Maltbie from the GES life skills classroom to a long-term substitute for the high school life skill class, and Tracie Wise from a Pre-K paraprofessional at Pocahontas School to a paraprofessional at GES.

Eudona Harvey, special education teacher at GES, submitted her retirement, effective the end of the 2028-2029 school year, and she was granted an additional 100 days of sick leave to complete her 35 years of service. The retirement of David Weller was also approved as assistant principal at the high school. It takes effect in June of 2027.

The board approved Nichole Kendall as a volunteer volleyball coach at the high school for the 2024 season.