Unit Two Plans To Dedicate North Hena To City

The fate of North Hena Street in Greenville has been under discussion for a few years by Bond County Unit 2 and the City of Greenville.

At its recent meeting, the Unit 2 Board of Education passed a resolution authorizing a dedication agreement with the city for the transfer of maintenance responsibilities.

The stretch of Hena goes from Asbury Street, through the high school campus, to Illinois Rt. 140.

Superintendent Wes Olson talked to board members about the street, noting by signing the street over to the city, the district no longer has the burden of resurfacing and maintaining the road, which sees a lot of traffic. Olson also noted its unique that there is a city road running through a school campus. He said the district has had good partnerships with the city over the years.

The resolution was approved with a 4-1 vote. Don Wall voted “no,” stating he believes it’s in the best interest of the school district to maintain control of the street. Casting “yes” votes were Randi Workman, Aimee Frey, Dylan Carr, and Ryan Reavis.

Superintendent Olson reported the agreement is being reviewed by legal counsel for the district and city.