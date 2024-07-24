Unit Two Teachers Contract Approved

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has approved a new two-year contract with the Greenville Education Association union.

The contract will cover the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.

The first year will see the base salary go up four percent to $40,829 and the district will pay $44,867 for that first year teacher including teacher retirement system costs. The second year of the contract increases three and one-half percent to a $42,258 salary and $46,437 total with teacher retirement contributions.

WGEL talked with Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson about the contract, noting the district pays the employee portion of TRS. He said people’s increases will vary as they move down for experience, masters degrees, etc. Olson said this means some increases will be over 4%.

There are 130 members in the Greenville Education Association.

The non-certified union members are going into the second year of a three-year contract with Unit 2.