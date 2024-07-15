Vandalia Man Found Guilty Of Fayette County Charges

Robert V. Willenborg, age 48 of Vandalia, was recently found guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court of three felony sex charges.

After about three hours of deliberation, a jury found Willenborg guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, with the victim being 13 to 17 years of age. The defendant was found not guilty of three counts of criminal sexual assault and another charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 12 in Fayette County Circuit Court. The three counts in which Willenborg was found guilty are Class 1 felonies.