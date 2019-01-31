Ruth K. Jordan, age 88 of Greenville, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese, Illinois surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. Saturday unitil service time. For those who desire memorials in Ruth’s memory may be made to German Cemetery or to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Ruth Katherine Jordan, the daughter of Mallie Clinton Jordan and Ada Katherina (Turecek) Jordan, was born July 21, 1930 in Tamalco Township, Bond County, Illinois. Ruth grew up in Tamalco Township, attended Cart Hill School and graduated with the class of 1947 from Greenville High School. Ruth worked at Oris Eakin’s Hatchery, Greenville Bakery, Taylor Creamery, and the Dairy Queen. Ruth joined Illinois Bell in 1947, beginning as a telephone operator and later in the office as a service rep, retiring in 1983 after 36 years. Ruth loved spending time with her family and attending all the musicals. Ruth attended and was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church, later attending the Greenville First Christian Church.

Ruth is survived by three nieces: Pat A. McClain who has lovingly cared for her in her declining health, Shirley K. (William) Morris of Strawberry Plains, TN, Terry Lynn (Doug) Hanz of Texas, great nieces and nephews including Tony McClain and wife Teresa of Greenville, Kevin Morris, Kirk Morris, Paul Hanz, Daniel Hanz, Sarah Hanz, Julia Hanz, great-great nieces and nephews including Toby and Trystan McClain.

Ruth was the last of her generation, being preceded in death by her sister Blanche L. Laux, and brothers: Burrel Jordan and Lloyd Jordan, both in infancy.